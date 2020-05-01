COVID-19: Lockdown violators in Moradabad made to do sit-ups for loafing around

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): Police and local administration in Moradabad on Friday asked people violating lockdown to do sit-ups as a punishment for their offence.

The defaulters were seen doing sit-ups on the side of a road in the Naveen Mandi area of the city holding their ears with their hands to repent for violating the lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus. They were doing sit-ups while following the social distancing norms.

According to Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has recorded 2,203 cases of coronavirus of which 513 have been cured and 39 have died. (ANI)

