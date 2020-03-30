COVID-19 lockdown: Yogi Adityanath conducts aerial survey in Ghaziabad, Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday conducted an aerial survey in Ghaziabad and Noida and also held a meeting with officials of Gautam Buddh Nagar amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the State and a nationwide lockdown.

Adityanath also distributed food items and ration to needy people in Greater Noida.

The Central government had last Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has claimed the lives of 29 people and infected a total of 1,071 people in the country as on Monday. (ANI)

