COVID-19: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Nearly two weeks ahead of the scheduled date for conclusion of the Budget Session, Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Monday ahead of schedule as part of precautions in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The House was adjourned sine die after it passed the Finance Bill, 2020 without discussion. Two bills were also introduced on Monday by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.

States have already declared lockdown in their districts which have reported coronavirus cases and heavy restrictions have been placed on public transport.

The Delhi government has also declared a lockdown.

The House met at 2 pm today instead of its usual time of 11 am to enable members to come late due to changes concerning flight schedules.

The Budget Session began on January 31 and the first phase of the session concluded on February 11.

The second phase began on March 2. The break between the sessions was used by the standing committees to consider the demands for grants of various ministries.

Members from few opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress, had demanded that the Parliament should be adjourned sine die in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

