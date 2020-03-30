COVID-19 : Lucknow dist admin acquires 4 hotels to set up quarantine for doctors, paramedical staff

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Lucknow district administration has acquired four hotels on a temporary basis, for the purpose of providing quarantine to doctors and paramedical staff who are treating coronavirus positive patients at the hospitals here.

Hyatt Regency and Fairdeal Hotel have been acquired for the doctors and medical staff of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

While, the Piccadily hotel and Lemon Tree Hotel have been acquired for the doctors and staff of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

A 34-year-old man from Bareilly and a 17-year-old boy from Agra have tested positive for COVID-19, informed King George's Medical University administration on Monday.

It also added that no COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Lucknow in the last nine days.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of cases with COVID-19 rose to 1071 in India on Monday.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown which has been imposed to check the spread of the virus. (ANI)

