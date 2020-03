COVID-19: Lucknow Jail releases 38 prisoners on 8-week parole

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Thirty-eight prisoners were released on 8-week parole from Lucknow Jail on Sunday as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus.

"Fifty-two prisoners were released on Saturday after being screened. A total of 600 inmates will be released from Lucknow Jail. They are being screened before release," said Lucknow Jail Superintendent, PN Pandey.

Earlier, the state government had ordered to release 11,000 prisoners -across 71 jails in the state- on parole for 8 weeks serving a prison sentence of less than 7 years. (ANI)