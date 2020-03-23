COVID-19: Lucknow Municipal Corporation sanitises roads, public places and residential areas

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Lucknow Municipal Corporation on Monday sanitised roads, public places and residential areas in the wake of coronavirus scare.

"We are implementing several precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus such as sanitisation of public places. Till now, we have sanitised Hazratganj, Ashok Nagar and will continue to do so in other areas," said Fariz Afasr Zaidi, executive engineer zone 6.

The Uttar Pradesh government has put 16 districts under total lockdown till April 25, including Agra, Lucknow, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Khiri, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Pilibhit, and Saharanpur.

Till now, the Health Ministry has reported 23 positive cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh including one foreign national.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India so far has 415 confirmed cases of the infection. (ANI)

