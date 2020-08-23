COVID-19: Lucknow streets remain deserted amid weekend lockdown

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Streets in Lucknow on Sunday wore a deserted look and shops and establishments remained closed as Uttar Pradesh observed a complete lockdown on weekend in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The lockdown will continue till 5.00 am on Monday morning.



Uttar Pradesh government on July 14 announced that to contain the spread of COVID-19 there will be complete lockdown in the state every Friday from 10 pm to 5 am on Monday till further orders.

As per Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh till Sunday has 48,291 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

