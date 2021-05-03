COVID-19: Ludhiana DC instructs hospitals to increase bed capacity by 25 pc

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 2 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Sunday directed all private hospitals on board, to immediately increase the bed capacity to at least 25 per cent by today evening to ensure the treatment to all COVID-19 patients.

Presiding over a virtual meeting with hospitals along with ADC (D) Sandeep Kumar, DDLG Amit Bambi and Civil Surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia Gill, Deputy Commissioner said that with the virulent spread of deadliest coronavirus in the district and filling up of almost all level-3 beds, there is an immediate need to scale up the bed capacity and directed health institutions to add at least 25 per cent more beds of their total capacity to cater the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

He said that the 4-member team comprising himself, ADC (D), DDLG and Civil Surgeon would personally inspect newly added beds.



Assuring the hospitals about the availability of the life-saving gas-oxygen, the Deputy Commissioner said the administration has already ramped up oxygen capacity by nearly 33 per cent (2900 cylinders daily).

He said that earlier Vardhman Steel Plant had been giving 1500 cylinders of medical oxygen but now it has increased its capability and filling up around 2100 cylinders.

Considering that Weltech Equipment and Infrastructure Limited had also been generating additional oxygen, he said that administration was duty-bound to ensure the availability of an adequate number of beds with oxygen support to save every life.

The Deputy Commissioner reiterated that the administration was fully equipped with resources and manpower to combat Covid-19 second wave and no stone would be left unturned for this noble cause adding that war against novel Coronavirus would be won with the support of people, who could contribute their share by strictly following the COVID-19 safety protocols including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently.

He also appealed to the people of Ludhiana not to add pressure on the health infrastructure of Ludhiana by inviting their dear from other states here otherwise it would overwhelm the hospitals. (ANI)

