COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister discharged from hospital, to be under home isolation for 7 days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was discharged from the Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal on Wednesday after recovering from COVID-19.

Greeting the corona warriors, Chief Minister Chouhan thanked all the medical staff. He said, "There is no need to fear corona. We do not have to be negligent as it can fatal on negligence."

"One should not panic on getting infected with Corona or hide the symptoms," he said.

Chouhan further said, "To fight the infection, it is necessary to put face mask and keep proper distance."

Calling himself a corona warrior, Chouhan said, "I myself have become a corona warrior. We need cooperation to end coronavirus."

"We will fight and will win over the virus," he added.

The hospital has advised the Chief Minister to isolate himself at home and self-monitor his health for seven more days.

Chouhan had tested positive for the disease on July 25.

"I was having COVID-19 symptoms. After the test, my report came back positive. I appeal to all my friends that whoever has come in contact with me, should get their corona test done. Those who came in close contact with me should quarantine," Chouhan had said on July 25 in a tweet. (ANI)

