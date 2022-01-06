COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh reports 1,033 new cases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh reported 1,033 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.



Speaking to ANI, Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said, "Madhya Pradesh reported 1,033 COVID cases in the last 24 hours, around double the number recorded the day before which is a matter of concern. But we should not panic. We must observe all COVID-appropriate behaviour."

Sarang further said, "Daily positive cases are rising rapidly. We imposed some more restrictions yesterday, including a cap of 250 people at wedding gatherings. Only 50 people are allowed to attend final rites. I instructed officials to increase beds in hospitals." (ANI)

