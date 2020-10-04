COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh reports 1,811 new cases, 27 deaths

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): As many as 1,811 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, according to the State Health Department.

The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 1,33,918 including 19,807 active cases, 1,11,712 recoveries.



With 27 new deaths, the cumulative toll of the state reached 2,101.

India reported 79,476 new cases on Saturday taking the count of people infected with coronavirus to 64,73,545.

The total count includes 9,44,996 active cases and 54,27,707 cured, discharged, or migrated patients. (ANI)

