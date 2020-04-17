COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Relief Fund receives contributions of Rs 245 crores till date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund has received contributions of Rs 245 crores till date to combat coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "Till now, Maharashtra CM COVID-19 Relief Fund has received contributions of Rs 245 Crores."

A total of 165 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 107 in Mumbai, were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 3081, according to State Health Department. (ANI)

