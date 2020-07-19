COVID-19: Maharashtra crosses 3-lakh mark, Mumbai's count is now over 1 lakh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): With 8,348 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra, the tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 3-lakh mark on Saturday.

The total count in the state stands at 3,00,937, including 1,23,377 active cases, 1,65,663 discharged and 11,596 fatalities, said the State Health Department.

Mumbai alone reported 1,199 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 65 death in the last 24 hours, taking the city's count to 1,00,178 while 5,647 succumbed to the virus so far. There are 24,039 active cases in the city.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, there were six new COVID-19 cases in the Dharavi area, taking the tally to 2,444. The number of active cases stands at 107 in the area. (ANI)

