COVID-19: Maharashtra Police officers above 55 years to work from home, says State Home Minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Maharashtra Police officers above the age of 55 years have been advised not to go for duty and can work from their homes, State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil informed on Thursday.

"COVID-19 guidelines are issued by the Chief Secretary and we should abide by them to keep ourselves safe from the virus. Police officers above 55 years of age are advised not to go for duty, they can work from their homes," said Patil, while interacting with the media.



Maharashtra on Wednesday had reported 26,538 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin.

Of the new cases, Mumbai reported the highest number of infections at 15,166.

As per the health bulletin, 67,576,032 cases have been reported in Maharashtra so far including 87,505 active cases. (ANI)

