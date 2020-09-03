COVID-19: Maharashtra Police reports 5 deaths, 424 new cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI): Four hundred and twenty-four Maharashtra police personnel have contracted coronavirus while five succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, according to the statement from the state police issued on Thursday.

A total of 16,015 personnel have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far, including 2,838 active cases, 11,688 recoveries, and 163 deaths.

The statement further said that a total of Rs 23.71 lakh in fines has been collected in COVID-19 related violations across the state and about 2.47 lakh offences have been registered.

Additionally, 96,121 vehicles have been seized and 34,361 arrests have been made so far in COVID-19 related violations in the state. (ANI)

