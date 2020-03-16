COVID-19: Maharashtra Raj Bhavan tour suspended till March 31

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Raj Bhavan tours for the public have been suspended till March 31 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

"The visits to Raj Bhavan Mumbai have been suspended from 17th March to 31st March. There will be no visits to Raj Bhavan during the stated period to avoid crowding. People with confirmed booking for the visit during this period will be accommodated at subsequent dates," a tweet by Governor of Maharashtra stated.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 114 on Monday, Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said.

Two people have died of the infection in the country so far.

The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year. (ANI)

