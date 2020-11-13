COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 4,496 new cases, 122 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): A total 4,496 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday taking the total count of cases to 17,36,329.

According to the State Public Health Department, the recoveries stand at 16,05,064 with 7,809 people recovering today.



It said 122 people succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 45,682. The active cases of coronavirus stand at 84,627 and the recovery rate is at 92.44 per cent.

Meanwhile, 858 new coronavirus cases, 2,175 recovered cases and 19 deaths were reported in Mumbai.

According to Municipal Corporation, Greater Mumbai, total count of cases due to the disease rose to 2,67,604 including 2,41,975 discharges and 10,522 deaths. The active cases in the city stand at 11,531. (ANI)

