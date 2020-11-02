COVID-19: Maharashtra reports over 5,000 new cases, 113 more deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 5,369 new COVID-19 cases, 3,726 discharges, and 113 deaths on Sunday, as per the State Public Health Department.

The state's coronavirus tally reached 16,83,775 including 15,14,079 recoveries and 44,024 deaths. At present, there are 1,25,109 active cases in the state.



With 46,964 COVID-19 infections reported on Sunday, India's total cases surged to 81,84,083, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The toll mounts to 1,22,111 after 470 new deaths reported today.

The total number of active and recovered cases stands at 5,70,458 and 74,91,513 respectively, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

