COVID-19: Maharashtra State Board cancels Class 10 Geography exam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Geography paper of Maharashtra State Board Class 10th examination has been cancelled, along with the second-semester exams of Class 9th and 11th.

"Due to the coronavirus outbreak, we have decided to cancel the second semester examinations for grade 9th and 11th. Also, we have decided to cancel the last examination which was unresolved for grade 10th," State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad wrote on Twitter.

This comes after state government's decision to extend the COVID-19 lockdown till March 30.

With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and discharged, 1 migrated and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

