COVID-19: Malls, multiplexes to be closed on weekends in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 19 (ANI): The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Friday informed that malls and multiplexes here will remain closed on weekends due to the recent surge in daily COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the theatre owners are upset over the decision.

"We are very upset as multiplexes were shut for 7 months and we just started to settle down. On Saturdays and Sundays we expected much footfall," a movie theatre owner told ANI.

The administration has also imposed a night curfew in the city. The night curfew will be in force from 10 pm to 6 am.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 5,684 active cases in the state. (ANI)