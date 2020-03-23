COVID-19 : Mamata Banerjee seeks special funds for all states

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked the central government to give special funds to all the states to fight coronavirus in the country.

"The Central government should give the special amount of funds to all the states in the country to fight coronavirus," she said.

She also urged government to see that private firm employee do not face salary issue.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, so far has 467 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across the nation. (ANI)

