COVID-19: Mandaviya thanks PM Modi for his 'encouraging' letter to vaccinators of country

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter to the vaccinators of the country aiming to motivate the healthcare workers of the country.

"PM @NarendraModi ji has written a letter on the achievement of 200 crore vaccinations of the world's largest vaccination campaign against COVID-19. I appreciate and thank every effort related to this campaign. This has encouraged all vaccinators. With this enthusiasm, all of us will continue to work in this drive, "Mandaviya tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wrote a letter to all vaccinators of the country and lauded their efforts in the battle against COVID-19 as India surpassed the 200-crore vaccination mark recently.

"The scale and speed that India imparted to the world's largest vaccination programme has been spectacular and this has happened due to the efforts of people like you," PM Modi wrote in an appreciation letter on Wednesday thanking the vaccinators for their contribution.

"Our COVID-19 vaccination journey commenced on January 16, 2021, and on July 17, 2022, we achieved yet another milestone. It was a memorable day for the country as India surpassed the 200-crore vaccination mark. This is a landmark achievement in our battle against the COVID-19 pandemic," PM Modi said in his letter.



He added, "Our vaccinators, healthcare workers, healthcare support staff and frontline workers have played a critical role in protecting Indians. This is a laudable example of dedication to duty and delivering when it is most necessary."

This comes just days after the country passed the 200 crore vaccination doses mark on July 17.

"India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India's vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against Covid-19," PM Modi had tweeted.

On Friday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' at COVID Vaccination Camp in Nirman Bhawan. He also appealed to the people to get the free dose so as to ensure protection against COVID-19.

"All Health Ministry employees initiated their inoculation of the free doses. My appeal to all citizens above the age of 18 years to get the free dose to ensure your protection against Covid-19," said Mandaviya.

"On 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', all eligible people (18+) can get a free precaution dose for the next 75 days," Mandaviya added. (ANI)

