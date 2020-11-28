Covid-19: Manipur announces night curfew till December end

Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 28 (ANI): In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manipur government has announced a night curfew from 6 pm to 4 am in the state till the end of this year.

According to an order by the state government, there will be a night curfew in Manipur up to December 31 or until further orders whichever is earlier.



The movement of essential services, goods trucks, and officials on duty has been exempted from the latest order.

Moreover, the number of attendees at social and customary ceremonies have been capped at 20.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 3,245 active cases in the state. (ANI)

