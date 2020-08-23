COVID-19: Manipur reports 114 new cases

Imphal (Manipur) [India], August 23 (ANI): Manipur has reported 114 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the total to 5,246. This includes 3,616 recoveries and 22 deaths, the state's health ministry said on Sunday.

A total of 161 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,616, it said.

"Manipur reports 114 new cases of COVID-19, taking total cases to 5,246 including 3,616 recoveries and 22 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,608," it said in a statement.

According to the Union health ministry, India's COVID19 case tally crosses 30 lakh mark with 69,239 fresh cases and 912 deaths in the last 24 hours. The COVID19 case tally in the country rose to 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured/discharged/migrated and 56,706 deaths. (ANI)

