COVID-19: Manoj Sinha directs war rooms to be activated in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 10 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday directed war rooms to be activated in Jammu and Kashmir and added that nodal officers will ensure smooth coordination in providing COVID kits to people in need, in view of the surging coronavirus cases across the country.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha informed that he reviewed the COVID-19 situation across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir during a high-level meeting today. Sinha has directed the district administrations to gear up preparedness and provide all assistance to healthcare teams.

"Reviewed COVID-19 situation across Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory during a high-level meeting. Directed the district administrations to gear up preparedness and provide all assistance to healthcare teams," tweeted Sinha.



Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir further tweeted, "War rooms to be activated. Nodal officers to ensure smooth coordination in providing covid kits and other assistance to people in need. The existing decentralized system at the Panchayat level to be made functional."

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha also got administered with precaution dose of COVID-19 as India commenced its vaccination drive of administering precaution dose to senior citizens with comorbidities on Monday.

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant, India began administering 'precaution doses' to healthcare, frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities on Monday.

The online registration for 'precaution dose' on the Co-WIN platform began on Friday (January 8). The precaution dose can only be taken after nine months i.e., 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose.

In his address to the nation on December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the precautionary doses of vaccine will be started for healthcare, frontline workers and citizens above 60 years with co-morbidities starting January 10, 2022. (ANI)

