COVID-19: Media body urges PM to include media persons in govt's special insurance scheme

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): A body of accredited journalists on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include mediapersons in a special insurance scheme announced by the government in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter written to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Press Association said that the journalists have also been contributing in the fight against the deadly virus.

The government has announced that any health professional, who while treating COVID-19 patients, meets with some accident, will be compensated with an amount of Rs 50 lakh under the insurance scheme. All government health centres, wellness centres and hospitals of Centre as well as states will be covered under this scheme.

"As you know media persons are also working during this unprecedented lockdown period fighting the epidemic. We are also thankful to you for taking note and appreciating contributions of mediapersons who are helping to spread vital information at pan-India level," the letter read.

The association said that the journalists over the country have been exempted by the government from the lockdown and have been contributing their might to fight the epidemic along with health professionals.

"Hence, we request you to include media persons on duty also in this scheme," it further said. (ANI)

