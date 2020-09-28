COVID-19: Meerut Police penalises commuters found not wearing masks

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): The Meerut police on Monday conducted a checking drive and penalised commuters who were not wearing masks or violated other COVID-19 norms in public.

It checked both public and private vehicles.

Under the COVID-19 norms issued by the government, people have been asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing while commuting.

Uttar Pradesh, so far, has reported 3,87,085 confirmed cases, out of which 55,603 are currently active, while 3,25,888 patients have recovered. As many as 5,594 patients have succumbed to the pandemic.



Across the country, the COVID-19 tally crossed the 60-lakh mark, with a spike of 82,170 new cases, besides 1,039 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a release by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.

As per the ministry, India's tally now stands at 60,74,703, including 9,62,640 active cases.

The number of cured and discharged or migrated patients is currently at 50,16,521, apart from 95,542 deaths.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 7,19,67,230 samples have been tested up to September 27 for COVID-19.

Out of these, 7,09,394 samples were tested on Sunday. (ANI)

