COVID-19: Meghalaya sets target to vaccinate 6.5 lakh beneficiaries in next 7 days

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], April 21 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, on Wednesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and said his government has set a target to vaccinate 6.5 lakh beneficiaries in the next seven days.

The Chief Minister reviewed the COVID situation in all the districts of the state through video conferencing with the Deputy Commissioners and health officials and ruled out the lockdown decision.

"We have set a target to vaccinate 6.5 lakh eligible beneficiaries for COVID vaccination in the next seven days by identifying the most vulnerable locations and target groups," said Sangma.

"The effort is to minimise economic restrictions however a balance between economic conditions and health safety must be maintained," he added.

He also informed that the State is among the lowest performers in COVID vaccination and the focus of the government will be on aggressive vaccination in the next 10 days.



The Chief Minister said that the situation in the state is serious with cases rising every day but taking appropriate measures now can prevent the situation to get out of control in the days to come.

"We have to take precautionary measures to avoid situations like Delhi and Mumbai by following strict COVID protocol and getting ourselves vaccinated," he said.

He urged the eligible beneficiaries to come forward and vaccinate themselves.

"The vaccination is completely safe with minor side effects and though a person may be tested positive after the vaccination the symptoms are mild and do not prove fatal as compared to the ones who have not been vaccinated," he added.

The Chief Minister later visited several localities in the city where vaccination drives were being held and interacted with the beneficiaries to dispel fears and doubts regarding the vaccination. (ANI)

