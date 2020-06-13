COVID-19: MHSC develops disinfectant solution to sanitise handicrafts

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Metal Handicrafts Service Centre (MHSC) situated in Moradabad on Saturday announced that they have developed 'Suraksha 24' -- a chlorine-free disinfectant solution to sanitise handicrafts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The solution which is also 'non-acidic' in nature, thus protects the coating and quality of the finished product.

"Between manufacturing to metal finishing an item changes multiple hands. Alcohol-based sanitiser deteriorates the quality. Suraksha 24' is chlorine-free, non-acidic. It keeps product safe from contamination without compromising with quality," said R Sharma, General Manager of MHSC.

India's COVID-19 tally on Saturday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). A total of 386 deaths have been reported due to the infection during the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993 including 1,45,779 active cases 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to soar with the number reaching 101141. Tamil Nadu's coronavirus count stands at 40,698 while cases in Delhi reached 36,824 (ANI)

