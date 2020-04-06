COVID-19: Ministry of Shipping contributes Rs 52 crore to PM CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): All major ports and public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Shipping have decided to contribute Rs 52 crore to the PM-CARES Fund as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in order to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, a total of 28 different institutions, organisations and departments of HRD Ministry had contributed more than Rs 38.91 crore to PM-CARES Fund to help the country combat the novel coronavirus.

Till now, several people including businesspersons, sports personalities, political leaders and Bollywood actors have contributed to the fund.

The PM-CARES Fund was created on March 28 following the COVID-19 outbreak in India. The fund has been floated by PM Modi to deal with any kind of emergency or distress situation posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide relief to the affected. (ANI)

