COVID-19: Mizoram registers 2,239 new recoveries in past 24 hours

Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], February 8 (ANI): With 11,767 active COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, the state registered 623 deaths so far informed the state Department of Information and Public Relation on Monday.



With the 2239 new recoveries, the state lodged a total of 1,73,495 recoveries and the recovery rate went up to 93.33 per cent.

As many as 1,85,885 total COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state.

The COVID bulletin states that out of 623 deaths, 504 (80.89 per cent) had co-morbidity. (ANI)

