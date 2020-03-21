COVID-19 : MK Stalin distributes hygiene kits in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Saturday distributed soaps, hand sanitizers and face masks kits to the media personnel and staff at the State Assembly in Chennai.

Stalin had on Tuesday urged anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in Chennai to withdraw their protest in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

At least three cases have been reported so far in the state of Tamil Nadu.

The Coimbatore district collector on March 20 had announced that the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Coimbatore will be closed until further orders in the wake of the coronavirus scare.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus now stands at 271 in the country. (ANI)

