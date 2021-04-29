COVID-19: Mohali imposes daily night curfew, weekend lockdown

Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Mohali district administration has announced a daily lockdown from 6 pm to 5 am and a weekend lockdown from Friday 6 pm to Monday 5 am in an attempt to stem the spread of coronavirus infections.

"Curfew in the entire district from 6 PM to 5 AM on all days (night curfew) and from 6 PM every Friday to 5 AM of every Monday (weekend curfew)," said Mohali District Collector Girish Dayalan on Wednesday.

The District Collector further said that all the restaurants will remain closed for dine-in and home delivery will be allowed up to 9 pm.



"All shops (including those in malls and multiplexes etc) to close by 5 pm every day," said the Mohali District Collector.

Dayalan further said that private offices including the service industry will 'work from home' only. "Bare minimum staff involved in critical operations such as maintenance etc. will be allowed with curfew passes," he added.

The Punjab government had on Monday also announced a daily lockdown from 6 pm to 5 am and a weekend lockdown from Friday 6 pm to Monday 5 am in view of a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Punjab on Tuesday reported 5,932 new COVID-19 cases and 100 deaths. (ANI)

