COVID-19: Mohalla clinic doctor tests positive in Delhi's Babarpur

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): A doctor from a mohalla clinic in Babarpur area of northeast Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Following the information, a notice was issued in the area, which directed all persons who had been present at the clinic between March 12 to 20 to home quarantine themselves for the next 15 days.

Earlier, a mohalla clinic doctor in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur had tested positive for coronavirus.

Delhi's Nizamuddin area emerged as a hotspot after a religious meeting was held at Markaz by the Tableeghi Jamaat earlier this month, as at least 24 people staying at the building tested positive for coronavirus

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has recorded 1,117 active COVID-19 cases so far, along with 32 deaths. (ANI)

