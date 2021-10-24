COVID-19: More than 106.79 cr vaccine doses provided to States, UTs

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): More than 106.79 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States, Union Territories till date, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

"More than 106.79crore (1,06,79,93,365) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," the ministry's release informed.

Further, more than 12 crore (12,02,30,859) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.



India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

As per the official release, the vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

