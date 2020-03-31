COVID-19: More than 6500 hospital beds of Railways to be made available as per medical specifications

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): To prevent the spread of coronavirus, Indian Railways is making an all out effort to supplement the health care efforts of the Central government. The Railways has modified passenger coaches as isolation coaches and equipped the existing Railway hospitals to meet the COVID-19 needs, earmarked hospital beds to meet the contingencies, recruited additional doctors and paramedics among other measures.

All these facilities will be made available as mandated by the Government of India to those in need.The preparations are being done across all the zones under the supervision of GMs and medical professionals of Indian Railways, read an official statement.

Railways is planning to initially modify 5,000 passenger coaches to meet the requirement of any possible exigency of keeping some coronavirus patients in isolation as and when required by the government. These coaches would be equipped with basic facilities needed for isolation as per medical guidelines. In case need be, more coaches can be modified. Coaches are also going to be equipped with mosquito nets, charging points for mobiles and laptop, space for paramedics etc. These coaches would be prepared zone wise, read a statement.

Railways has 125 hospitals in India and of that more than 70 are being planned to be kept ready for any contingency as and when required. Efforts are being made to designate dedicated COVID-19 wards or floors in these hospitals. Approximately, 6,500 hospital beds are being made ready to meet the possible needs of patients, the statement added.

Railways has already given a go ahead to zonal heads to explore the possibility of hiring doctors and paramedics and also to re-employ retired Railway doctors as a temporary measure to meet the increased requirement of medical supervision and assist the authorities in charge of COVID-19 control management in the region. (ANI)

