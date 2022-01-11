COVID-19: More than 9 lakh 'precaution doses' administered to eligible people in India

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): On the first day of 'precaution dose' for the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccination on Monday, more than nine lakh doses were administered to the eligible age group.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 152.78 crore (1,52,78,35,951) today. More than 82 lakh (82,76,158) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today.

As India on Monday began administering 'precaution doses' under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded those who got vaccinated today and requested all those who are eligible to get vaccinated.

"India began administering precaution doses. Kudos to those who have got vaccinated today. I would request all those who are eligible to get vaccinated. As we all know, vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight COVID-19," the Prime Minister tweeted.



The administration of 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years in the country began on Monday.

The online registration for 'precaution dose' on the Co-WIN platform began on Friday (January 8). All HCWs, FLWs and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account. The precaution dose can only be taken after 9 months i.e., 39 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare has recommended that precaution dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities will be the same as given previously. It had also informed that the senior citizens with co-morbidities will not be required to produce a doctor's certificate or prescription at the time of administration of the precaution dose.

Eligibility of beneficiaries for the precaution dose will be based on the date of administration of second dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system. Co-WIN system will send SMS to such beneficiaries for availing the precaution dose when the dose becomes due. Registration and appointment services can be accessed through both, the online and the onsite modes. The details of the administration of the precaution dose will be suitably reflected in the vaccination certificates. (ANI)

