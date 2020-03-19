COVID-19: Mosques to temporarily suspend congregational prayers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, several Muslim organisations and mosques on Thursday have decided that the congregational prayers will be temporarily halted at the mosque premises.

The officials of Khoja Shia Ithna Asheri Jama Masjid, Imambada Trust and Khoja Shia Ithna Asheri Jamat, Hazrat Abbas Street at Mumbai, decided to take precautionary measures today in the mosques following the rising cases of the deadly virus.

According to a press release, the organisations enacted temporary measures for the protection of the community members, including a halt on all congregational prayers, including the Friday prayers.

This step has been taken after directives from Govt of India and instructions from Commissioner of Police And Municipal Commissioner,

The release also stated that there will be no majlis/mehfil, or dua programme, nor there will be any kind of gathering at the mosque premises or cemeteries.

The mosque and cemeteries will remain open only for the Furada (Individual) Prayers.

"We pray for the safety of all humankind and request all to pray daily for the early re-appearance of our Imam," said the trustees and office bearers of the organisations.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 169. No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Three people have so far died of the infection in the country. (ANI)

