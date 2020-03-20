COVID-19: Mother Dairy to ensure no disruption of milk supply in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Milk brand Mother Dairy on Friday stated that it has taken adequate measures to ensure that there would be no disruption in the supply of milk or other products across Delhi and NCR in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

"We welcome Prime Minister's appeal to exercise restraint from panic buying of essential food items such as milk and that there will be no disruption in the supply of the same. At Mother Dairy, we will work relentlessly and leave no stone unturned to ensure that the people of Delhi don't face any shortage of milk. We are fully geared up to ensure that every citizen of NCR is provided with milk in the most hygienic condition," a release stated.

The spokesperson of the Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. assured that proper precaution is being taken and is maintaining strict hygiene protocols.

"Mother Dairy had put in place strict protocols around the collection of milk to minimise person-to-person contact and thus to ensure safety at collection, processing and distribution levels," it said.

"Right from procurement to processing, logistics and retail network, we are constantly monitoring our operations to ensure the supply chain is seamless and precautions have adhered too," the statement added.

Mother Dairy sells more than 30 lakh litres of milk per day in Delhi-NCR and operates a network of around 850 milk booths in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Thursday had urged people not to resort to panic-buying and assured that the government was working to ensure that there is no shortage of essential commodities. (ANI)