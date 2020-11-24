COVID-19: MP govt decides to extend parole granted to 4,000 prisoners by 60 days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): In view of the COVID-19 situation in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to extend the parole granted to 4,000 prisoners by another 60 days, said Narottam Mishra, State Home Minister on Tuesday.

"Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh government has decided to extend the parole granted to 4,000 prisoners by another 60 days," said Mishra while addressing the reporters here.

Mishra cornered former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath stating that he gave all the funds to the party's high command.

"Kamal Nath used to say he does not have funds because he was using the money for malnutrition of women and child development to curb the malnutrition of Rahul Baba (Rahul Gandhi). The funds for social welfare was being spent on Rahul Baba's 'Gandhi welfare' and on his foreign trips," said Mishra.

"That's the reason, Scindia (Jyotiraditya Scindia) parted his way from the party," he added. (ANI)

















