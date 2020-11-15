COVID-19: Mumbai reports 726 new cases, 16 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Mumbai reported 726 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths on Saturday, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) said.

There are 10,077 active cases in the city while 850 more cases have been discharged.



With this, 2,69,130 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the city so far, including 2,44,659 recoveries and 10,555 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,237 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 2,707 recoveries and 105 deaths.

With this, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 85,503 including 16,12,314 recoveries and 45,914 fatalities. (ANI)

