COVID-19: Muslim family cancels wedding dinner in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): A Muslim family has cancelled the wedding program which was supposed to be held on March 23 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.



The family resides in Balaganj area of Lucknow. They took the decision of cancellation of the dinner program after distributing 700 cards for the marriage function.



They made a voluntary effort to cancel the program in the wake of the coronavirus scare and are informing the invitees via WhatsApp and phone about this.



India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, raising the number of infected people to 169 in the country. Three people have died due to COVID-19 in the country so far.



According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected by the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. (ANI)

