COVID-19: National Museum to be closed till March 31

New Delhi (India), Mar 17 (ANI): The National Museum in Delhi will remain closed for visitors till March 31 in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Delhi has so far reported eight positive cases of coronavirus, this includes the death of one person due to the infection.

Several states have announced the closure of schools, colleges, theatres as the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increases.

Till Tuesday, 126 people had tested positive for COVID -19, Health Ministry has stated. (ANI)