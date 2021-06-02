Covid-19: Nearly 8,000 cases being booked against violators daily

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 1 (ANI): In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Telangana Police informed that nearly 8,000 cases are being booked against violators daily, even after flexible new lockdown guidelines have been introduced.

While speaking to ANI, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar said, "There is still one per cent of people who prefer violating the lockdown norms regularly. On daily basis, we are still registering more than 8,000 cases against those who are violating the lockdown norms."



On Tuesday, Kumar visited a Covid awareness program at MJ Market here in Hyderabad. As a part of the awareness program, an artist Rajan Kumar from Hyderabad have been creating awareness among public by his graffiti on roads.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said that the artist is trying to convey a message to people that Coronavirus is still very dangerous and one must adhere to rules. "We appeal to the people to stay home to break the chain of Covid-19 spread," he said.

Meanwhile, Telangana recorded 2,493 new Covid-19 cases, 3308 recoveries, and 15 deaths today, as per the state health bulletin. The total case tally is at 5,80,844. Yesterday, the state government extended the lockdown till June 10. (ANI)

