COVID-19: New isolation facilities in 3 hospitals of Himachal, says CM Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said that 15 to 20 bedded isolation facilities have been created in each medical college of Chamba, Hamirpur and Nahan to reduce pressure on the other hospitals in the state.

Thakur said that the new isolation wards would start functioning from Monday.

Expressing concern over the increase in the number of deaths of COVID-19 patients during the last few days in the state, Thakur said that the doctors must ensure proper treatment to the patients especially the patients with the co-morbid illness.



"The new facility would reduce the referral cases to IGMC (Indira Gandhi Medical College) Shimla, Dr RPMC (Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College), Tanda and LBSMC (Lal Bahadur Shashtri Memorial College), Ner Chowk. 15 to 20 bedded isolation facilities would be provided in each of these medical colleges to facilitate the patients," he said.

Thakur made the remarks while presiding over the video conference with the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, chief medical officers, principals and medical superintendents of medical colleges of the state from Shimla on Sunday.

"Proper protocol must be adopted for home isolation for the asymptotic patients at home. It has been felt that such patients at home do not get proper treatment and care. They must be treated as per the standard operating procedure. Proper hygiene and cleanliness must be maintained in the COVID-19 hospitals," an official statement quoted the CHief Minister as saying. (ANI)

