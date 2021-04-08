Covid-19: Night curfew in Uttar Pradesh cities of Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): In view of rising cases of Covid-19, a night curfew has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi with effect from Thursday night.

Police Commissioner of Lucknow DK Thakur said on Wednesday, "Night curfew to be imposed in Lucknow from tomorrow between 9 pm and 6 am."

"The curfew will continue till April 30," Thakur said.

District Magistrate of Lucknow in a tweet informed, "In Lucknow, all government, non-government or privately managed schools, colleges and educational institutions and coaching institutes are closed, except medical, nursing and para-medical institutes, with immediate effect for the control of Covid-19 infection till April 15, 2021."

"However, in recognized educational institutions, examinations/practicals will be conducted in strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocol," the magistrate tweeted.



Following a surge in cases, a night curfew has been imposed in Kanpur and Varanasi too.

District Magistrate of Kanpur said, "A curfew would come into force in Kanpur from 10 pm till 6 am on April 8, to continue till April 30."

Similarly, the Commissioner of Police of Varanasi informed, "Varanasi to observe a week-long curfew starting at 9 pm on April 8."

Meanwhile, with 1,15,736 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded its daily highest spike on Wednesday.

With the surge, the total count of cases in India has reached 1,28,01,785. The country reported 630 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while the active number of cases stands at 8,43,473, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

As many as 59,856 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll has mounted to 1,66,177. (ANI)

