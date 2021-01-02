COVID-19: Night curfew to remain in place in Rajasthan's 13 districts

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 2 (ANI): Rajasthan government on Saturday informed that night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am will continue to be in force within the urban limits of the district headquarter towns of 13 districts in the view of COVID-19.



The curfew will remain imposed in Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar till further orders.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there is 9,223 active coronavirus in Rajasthan, while recoveries have reached 2,96,929. The cumulative death toll in the state climbed to 2,700. (ANI)

