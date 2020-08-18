COVID-19: Nine deaths, 2,239 new cases reported in Odisha in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 18 (ANI): As many as 2,239 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the state government said here on Tuesday.

"Nine deaths and 2,239 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 64,533 including 20,339 active cases, 43,779 recovered cases and 362 deaths," it said.

Across the country, there are a total of 2,702,742 till now, of which, 673,166 cases are active. As many as 1,977,779 have recovered, while 51,797 people have lost their lives due to the pandemic, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

