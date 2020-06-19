COVID-19: Nityanand Rai, G Kishan Reddy visit rapid testing centres in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Union Ministers of State for Home Nityanand Rai and G Kishan Reddy on Thursday visited COVID-19 rapid testing centres in different parts of Delhi.

More than 169 rapid testing centres have been set up by the Centre on directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After the approval from ICMR, Rapid Antigen methodology Tests have started from today.

Reddy visited the Vasant Gaon, R K Puram and Narayana testing centres for monitoring and assessing the ground situation of COVID-19 while Rai went to centres in containment zones at Aaya Nagar, Mehrauli, Dakshinpuri and Tigri.

Rai directed that rapid testing should be completed without further delay in the containment zones.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with senior officials of Delhi-NCR, over the COVID-19 situation. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present in the meeting.

Delhi on Wednesday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 2,414 COVID-19 cases.

"With 2,414 COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday, the total number of cases in the national capital reached 47,102 including 27,741 active cases," Government said in the bulletin.

67 deaths were recorded on Wednesday, taking the total death toll to 1,904.

A total of 17,457 patients in Delh have recovered, been discharged or have migrated. (ANI)

