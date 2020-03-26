COVID-19: No additional charges on online payment of electricity bills in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): The consumers won't have to pay additional charges on the online payment of electricity bills, informed the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) on Thursday.

Now, these additional charges levied by the bank will be paid by the UPPCL. And the consumers can call on 1912, in case of any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Till now, 42 have been cured or discharged and 13 deaths have taken place. (ANI)

